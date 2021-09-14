-
This week in Michigan politics, Emily Fox and Jack Lessenberry discuss the sentencing of former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Diane Hathaway, former…
Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice sentenced to jail time“Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Diane Hathaway was sentenced to one year and one day in…
Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Diane Hathaway was sentenced for bank fraud in federal court today in Ann Arbor.Hathaway was forced to resign in…
Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Diane Hathaway was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison by U.S. District Judge John Corbett O'Meara today in…
Yesterday, Governor Rick Snyder finally filled the vacancy on the Michigan Supreme Court created when disgraced Justice Diane Hathaway resigned last…
Well, it’s now official: A person who ten days ago was a Michigan Supreme Court justice is now a convicted felon.Diane Hathaway pleaded guilty yesterday…
Update 11:30 a.m.Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Diane Hathaway stood in front of federal judge this morning and plead guilty to felony bank fraud…