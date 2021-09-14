-
Apparently, hell hath no fury like environmental regulators who've been deceived.Just ask Martin Winterkorn. The former Volkswagen CEO was indicted this…
German automaker Volkswagen has been handed an expensive lesson: don't mess with the EPA, and don't mess up our air. The U.S. Government has given…
Today Volkswagen’s top U.S. executive is facing the wrath of Congress.The hearing before a congressional oversight panel is in response to VW’s admission…
There’s no other way to look at it: Volkswagen cheated and lied to its customers.The German automaker admitted to cheating on the US emissions tests for…
Some car companies -- like General Motors -- think Americans might be ready to buy more diesel cars, as gas prices rise.GM will offer a diesel version of…