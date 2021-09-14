-
The flood that was caused by heavy rains and the failure of two dams near Midland caused property damage far downstream. But the long term damage might be…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) are in the Midland area to assess the…
BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is making plans for cleanup next year of a 4-mile-long segment of the Tittabawassee River…
Dioxins are environmental pollutants that are known to be toxic to many animal species, and since dioxins work their way up the food chain, there needs to…
This week marks three years since an Enbridge Energy pipeline ruptured near Marshall, Michigan. More than a million gallons of tar sands oil have been…
Michigan State University is getting $14 million to study how dioxins affect human health.MSU researchers will look for ways to remove dioxins from the…
MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says Dow Chemical Co. is ahead of schedule as it samples residential properties in…
After years of back-and-forth between residents, regulators and Dow Chemical, a massive clean-up of contaminated soil in Midland is getting under way.The…
The Environmental Protection Agency has just released a report on dioxins that’s more than 25 years in the making. Dioxins are a class of toxic chemicals.…
John Flesher of the Associated Press reports Michigan environmental regulators have reached a deal with Dow Chemical to clean up around 1,400 residential…