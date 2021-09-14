-
Stateside: Controversial draft redistricting maps; families of students with disabilities want stronger COVID policies in schoolThe first draft maps of Michigan's new state House districts seem to give Republicans a continuing electoral edge. A political reporter breaks down what comes next. Then, families of children with disabilities are pushing schools for layered COVID-19 mitigation strategies—and federal disability laws could give them a helping hand.
-
Today on Stateside, Wayne State University has a low COVID-19 infection rate among Michigan’s major universities. We talk with the school’s president…
-
Michiganders aged 18-64 with disabilities are currently in group 1C in terms of priority for the COVID-19 vaccine. Disability rights activists are asking…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk with the Genesee County Sheriff about his department's latest sting operation to combat sex crimes involving children. Plus,…
-
A bill just introduced in the Michigan House is aimed at cracking down on the prescription of fake emotional support animals.House Bill 4910, known as the…
-
A camp for disabled kids held a dodgeball tournament Wednesday at Grand Valley State University.A simple game of dodgeball can make a big difference for…
-
As Michigan’s population ages, the state’s new budget will fund a study looking at better ways to pay for and run long-term care systems.Long-term care…
-
There are more than 4.5 million adults in the U.S. with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Most live with their families and a survey by the…
-
Telling your landlord that the family pet is an “emotional support animal” – when it isn’t—could land you in jail. That’s if a bill introduced recently in…
-
Learning disabilities are often invisible to everyone but the people who have them.Eventually, though, the secret gets out. When that happens, it can be…