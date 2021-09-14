-
Nearly two months after a dam break and devastating flood buried the village of Sanford in water and mud, residents are doing their best to rebuild.The…
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow expects hurricane relief will be a top agenda item when Congress returns to work after Labor Day.Michigan’s senior senator says…
More than 60 Red Cross volunteers from Michigan were deployed to disaster areas as of Sunday night to help manage shelters, serve food, and assess damage…
The Disaster Accountability Project (DAP) released a report today revealing what they allege are inadequate emergency and evacuation plans related to…
EVART, Mich. (AP) - State emergency officials say they are working to remove dozens of propane tanks floating in the Muskegon River as part of…
President Obama has approved a disaster declaration for 16 Michigan counties hard hit by spring floods. Heavy rains in April and May inundated communities…
The weather may seem perfect to a lot us right now.But not so perfect for farmers, many of whom have yet to plant their spring crops.Michigan has been…
State health officials are putting a 140 bed emergency field hospital to the test today just south of Lansing. They're preparing for the kind of medical…