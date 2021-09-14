-
President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for mid-Michigan counties affected by May’s floods.The president tweeted on Thursday that…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to ask for a federal disaster declaration for parts of Michigan hard hit by flooding last month.Heavy rains flooded towns and…
The federal government has again rejected Michigan’s request for federal assistance to Upper Peninsula residents hit hard by flooding in June.More than…
The state is asking President Trump to declare three Upper Peninsula counties hit by flash flooding last month disaster areas.Lt. Governor Brian Calley…
Farmers and ranchers in 14 Michigan counties are eligible for emergency loans due to widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June.The…
“I just want to say the president has granted our request for an emergency declaration,” Flint Mayor Karen Weaver smiled broadly as she told a crowded…
There are questions being raised about Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s plans to investigate Flint’s water crisis.Schuette issued a press release…
Governor Snyder met privately with Flint and Genesee County leaders today, hours after asking the Obama administration for help in dealing with the city’s…
Flint’s state of emergency declaration is on its way to the governor’s office.The Genesee County Commission approved the declaration for the city of Flint…
Flint’s plan to recover from its drinking water problems goes to the Genesee County commission Monday morning.The city’s use of the Flint River for its…