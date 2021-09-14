-
Some Detroit residents and environmental justice groups have filed a civil rights complaint against the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes,…
-
Grand Rapids city commissioners passed a new human rights ordinance to protect against discrimination in the cityThe ordinance expands the group of people…
-
A few weeks ago, we talked with a specialist in underserved farmers at Michigan State University’s Center for Regional Food Systems. Shakara Tyler…
-
A large crowd is expected Monday when the Michigan Civil Rights Commission is asked to revise how the word “sex” is interpreted under the state’s…
-
The owner of a Mid-Michigan farm will be back at the East Lansing Farmer’s Market this Sunday after a judge today granted an injunction in his lawsuit…
-
Sixteen Muslim men are suing Brose Jefferson auto supplier in Warren for religious discrimination. They say they "involuntarily resigned" after their…
-
The city of East Lansing is being sued by a farmer who claims his religious views are being discriminated against.Organic apple grower Steve Tennes has…
-
A white police sergeant in the town of Hastings says he faced racial discrimination after a DNA test showed he has African ancestry. Hastings Sergeant…
-
Delta Airlines has changed a policy after an African American doctor raised concerns about discriminatory treatment by a crew member. Flight attendants…
-
Members of the Civil Rights Commission say there is evidence the Flint water crisis was partially the result of discrimination.The Commission is working…