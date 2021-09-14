-
Some stories, there's just not a lot of gray area.A few months ago, I was driving behind a vehicle that kept lurching from one side of the lane to the…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she’d like to sign a law that does more to discourage distracted driving on Michigan roads.She met on Thursday with a group…
-
Battle Creek police officers can now pull over drivers who are holding a cell phone.Battle Creek commissioners passed the distracted driving ordinance…
-
Traffic deaths in Michigan are up 2% this year, making it an opportune time to give drivers a refresher on Michigan’s forgotten (or ignored) traffic…
-
Stateside: 90 years of Tulip Time; GOP ties jail funding to ICE cooperation; Yemeni coffee traditionToday on Stateside, Republicans in the Michigan Senate want counties to lose some jail funding if they limit law enforcement from cooperating with federal…
-
Lawmakers in Lansing want to make Michigan roads safer.Republican Senator Margaret O’Brien, R-Portage, hopes to wrap up bills to make bicyclists safer on…
-
Michigan ranks near the bottom of a new report on distracted drivers in school zones.Jonathan Matus is CEO of Zendrive, a company that uses cell phone…
-
The Michigan Department of Transportation and a foundation started by a grieving father are splitting the cost to add a protective cable median barrier on…
-
Nothing like having your car totaled by a driver who was probably playing Pokemon Go to sharpen your focus on distracted driving.That's what happened to…
-
Looks like the state with the automobile capital also has some pretty good drivers.According to a study by CarInsuranceComparison.com, Michigan has the…