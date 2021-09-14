-
Some lawmakers in Lansing say the state’s divorce statute is “archaic” and needs an update.A new bill introduced in the state House would allow anyone to…
The state Court of Appeals says a commitment ceremony does not equal a marriage in Michigan.An ex-husband is challenging a lower court ruling. He says his…
The Michigan Senate passed a bill Thursday that would require attorneys to wait 21 days after a divorce case is filed before soliciting business from…
Every Monday, Christina Shockley talks with someone in the state that is trying to make a difference in the lives of others. As part of Michigan Radio's…
Conventional wisdom is younger people are able to spring back easier from a divorce.But Michigan State University sociologist Hui Liu says her research…
A bill that would rewrite the rules for dividing property and assets when a married couple splits up will move ahead slowly, if at all. That’s the promise…
WASHINGTON (AP) - New census figures show the "seven-year" itch persists - couples who break up typically separate upon seven years of marriage, and…