-
The leader of Wayne State University’s medical school says the Detroit Medical Center is committing an “egregious act” by no longer allowing the…
-
After facing the loss of its Medicare funding, officials from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs say Sinai-Grace Hospital has…
-
The Detroit Medical Center’s Harper University Hospital passed an important inspection this month.Harper Hospital could’ve lost Medicare payments after a…
-
Doctor Ted Schreiber is the third cardiologist in a week to file a civil lawsuit against the Detroit Medical Center and its parent company, Tenet Health…
-
Federal officials confirm a Detroit hospital could lose millions of dollars if it fails to fix problems by April 15.The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid…
-
A pair of cardiologists who were fired from their leadership positions at the Detroit Medical Center are suing the health system.In a court filing, Drs.…
-
Detroit Medical Center now says it won't terminate its century-old partnership with Wayne State University.Detroit Medical Center and the Wayne State…
-
Detroit Medical Center has abruptly terminated its partnership with Wayne State University School of Medicine, citing what it called Wayne State's…
-
Mayor Mike Duggan and CEOs from three Detroit health systems announced a new job training program for city residents. The Detroit Medical Center, Henry…
-
The Detroit Medical Center has broken ground on a $78 million dollar heart hospital.It’s part of a broader expansion plan announced when Vanguard Health…