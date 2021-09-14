dna evidence

-
A new federal grant could help exonerate more wrongfully convicted people from Wayne County.It marks the start of a partnership between Western Michigan…
Last week, Michigan Radio’s Rick Pluta reported on the state Supreme Court agreeing to hear arguments about whether indigent defendants have the right to…
DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at the case of a Detroit-area man who was convicted of murder based on DNA. The issue is whether…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Lansing-area prosecutor says DNA results in a 1981 murder have "created questions about everything" related to the case. Gretchen…