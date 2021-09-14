-
Michigan wildlife officials say the size of the state’s deer herd is similar to last year, as the first hunters of the season head to the woods this…
-
From September 1-30, you could get $75 for each bushel of red pine cones you pick. That's thanks to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources'…
-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is considering a proposal to ban swimming at state beaches under certain circumstances.State beaches that…
-
Today on Stateside, why mosquitoes are swarming Michigan this summer. Also, we talk with an Olympic BMX freestyle rider about the road to Tokyo. Plus, why…
-
The Department of Natural Resources is warning landowners about a tree-killer that pops up this time of year. It’s called oak wilt. If you have oak trees…
-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports 14 confirmed cougar sightings in 2020, all located in the Upper Peninsula. That's the highest number…
-
It appears 2020 is inspiring more Michiganders to spend time in the woods...to shoot something.Demand for hunting licenses is up 13% from last year. The…
-
Some environmental groups are criticizing the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for a planned carbon offset program.The DNR is planning a pilot…
-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced reopening dates for camping, harbors, and other outdoor areas. Camping at state forest…
-
Today on Stateside, between anemic state funding and fewer people in the classroom, many of Michigan’s public universities are facing challenging times.…