-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Environment wants to allow sand and gravel mining in the largest park in the lower peninsula – the…
-
The Environment Report's Rebecca Williams produced a piece the other day on the Michigan DNRE's proposal to limit the number of Mute swans in the state…
-
You've definitely seen mute swans: they're big, white birds with orange bills. A lot of people love them.But Michigan wildlife officials say there are too…
-
In first executive order, Snyder splits up the state Department of Natural Resources and EnvironmentGovernor Rick Snyder issued the first executive order of his administration yesterday. The order splits up oversight of the Department of Natural…
-
Tuesday is the final day for a Michigan fall tradition….firearm deer season.Brent Rudolph is Deer and Elk Program leader for the Department of Natural…