-
Eric Kumor has been a nurse for 10 years, but the last few weeks he finds himself having to gear up emotionally just to walk in the door to work.“And…
-
Today on Stateside, we introduce you to a doctor with a very personal story about COVID-19. Plus, funeral director Thomas Lynch talks about what grieving…
-
Stateside for Wednesday, May 6, 2020Today on Stateside, a Michigan doctor talks about his experience recovering from COVID-19 after contracting the…
-
A law firm in Grand Rapids says more than 1,000 doctors at the area’s largest hospital are being forced to sign new contracts, or face salary cuts.The…
-
A Detroit-area doctor accused of intentionally misdiagnosing hundreds of Michigan kids with epilepsy has reportedly left the country, according to…
-
A federal judge today ordered a Detroit-area doctor to remain in jail while she's prosecuted for performing illegal surgeries on young girls.Dr. Jumana…
-
President Trump’s immigration ban of seven countries with predominantly Muslim populations is causing consequences to healthcare.An article for The…
-
The Next Idea If ever there is a time you want your physicians to be on top of their game, it's when he or she is determining your diagnosis. Yet, doctors…
-
It takes a lot of heavy lifting to become a physician, a nurse, a dietician or other health-care professional. Long years of coursework and clinical…
-
Cost comparison – it can be an effective way of saving money. Whether it's comparing the price of a cup of coffee – Starbucks versus Tim Horton's, for…