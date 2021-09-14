-
Today on Stateside, after more than a year of masking up and physical distancing, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has set an end date to pandemic restrictions.…
Flint was once a city of prosperity and thriving industry. Its successes were touted as an example for other U.S. cities. An old promotional film…
Today on Stateside, we talk with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell about the loss of her husband and his last words to America. Plus, we continue our look into…
In 1971, the Detroit Police Department launched the S.T.R.E.S.S unit, an acronym for “Stop the Robberies and Enjoy Safe Streets.”The unit was eliminated…
One year after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, another white nationalist rally will be held this weekend in Washington…
The Freep Film Festival opens on Wednesday with a documentary that takes us right into the heart of one of the most compelling stories in sports history…
When traveling out of state, people from Michigan often are asked, “Hey, how’s Detroit doing?”The largest municipal bankruptcy and the subsequent stories…
“Inspiration in the wake of desperation.” That’s the theme of a powerful documentary called For Flint.In the film, director Brian Schulz shows the…
The Vietnam War spanned more than a decade, from the arrival of U.S. support troops in 1961 to the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975. It’s a conflict that…
Richard Wershe Jr., otherwise known as "White Boy Rick", has been in prison for nearly 30 years. He's serving a life sentence because he was caught as a…