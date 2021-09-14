-
Consumer Reports says it won't put three Detroit cars on its influential "recommended" list - the Dodge Dart, a compact car from Chrysler, the Lincoln…
The Dart will help make Chrysler a full-line auto company once again. It's a compact car, or so-called "C-segment," car.It's the first vehicle to combine…
GENEVA (AP) - Fiat and Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says he may shift the date of the Dodge Dart's production launch off of April 1 to "to avoid being…
On Monday, Chrysler unveiled its 2013 Dodge Dart at the Detroit Auto Show.Sarah Cwiek reports:Check out the unveiling of the new compact car in this short…
Fiat's ownership stake in Chrysler goes up 5 percent now that the company is building a car that gets 40 mpg in the U.S.The added stake was part of the…