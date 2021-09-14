-
The 13-pound Chihuahua, who hates men, children and other animals, was also described as "a chucky doll in a dog's body." Now, he has found a home with a 36-year-old single woman in Connecticut.
The City of Detroit has announced that improvements in its animal care and control operations are exceeding initial goals.Last December city officials…
Detroit's animal care and control operations are delivering improvements more quickly and at a higher rate than initially expected, according to city…
Detroit city officials announced investments to improve community safety and animal care in the city. This comes months after 9-year-old Emma Hernandez…
Suburban Detroit police say a dog fatally mauled a 4-year-old boy despite his mother's efforts to defend him during the attack.The boy was pronounced dead…
On a warm, sunny afternoon last week, I went to one of Ann Arbor’s city pools knowing full well I would not be allowed to swim. As I walked in, I spotted…
The alleged owner of three dogs that attacked and killed a nine-year-old Detroit girl was arraigned on murder charges Thursday.Pierre Cleveland was Emma…
Nine-year-old Emma Hernandez should be getting ready for fourth grade. Instead, her family is planning her funeral.On Monday, the little girl was attacked…
Michigan residents may soon have protection from prosecution if they smash a car window to save a dog.State Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, drafted…
If your dog is sick, keep it at home. Michigan officials have issued that warning to try to prevent the spread of canine influenza.The Department of…