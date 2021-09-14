-
Gov. Rick Snyder this week signed off on a set of bills he hopes will help lure some big employers to Michigan. The new law lets employers that meet…
-
Some state lawmakers want to stop unmarried state employees from getting health insurance benefits for domestic partners.Nearly a decade ago, the state of…
-
Michigan Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, this week introduced legislation that would get rid of health benefits for domestic partners of state…
-
A divided Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld extending health benefits to the live-in partners of state employees.Michigan Attorney General Bill…
-
Late last year, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signed a controversial law barring many live-in partners of state employees from receiving government health…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court will not hear a challenge to benefits that cover the live-in partners of state employees. That ruling means the challenge will…
-
While the national prayer breakfast was happening in Washington this morning, faith leaders in Kalamazoo held their own prayer breakfast.The group of…
-
A while ago, I heard a lecturer explain how the 1960s were a time in which there was a great cultural clash in our country. Well, you didn’t have to live…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is suing Governor Snyder over the state’s new law banning domestic partner benefits.Snyder signed the…
-
Last month, shortly after Michigan Governor Rick Snyder signed a ban on healthcare benefits for the domestic partners of some public employees, the…