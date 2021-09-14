-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office will look into allegations of "potentially fraudulent activity" among people making false claims…
-
The former president is being tried on one article of impeachment saying he incited the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Videos shown during the proceedings may contain profanity and violence.
-
Yesterday, February 10, the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump began in the United States Senate. The trial is the first of its…
-
The Biden administration says it will not appeal a federal judge’s decision to uphold a settlement agreed to by the Sierra Club and DTE Energy.The…
-
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is underway as the Senate begins to set parameters for the proceeding. This is the first…
-
An Upper Peninsula man has been accused of participating in the January 6 storming of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Karl Dresch of Calumet…
-
Outgoing President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has served about seven years of a 28-year…
-
After vote to impeach, Rep. Meijer says Congress needs to stop "lurching from one crisis to another"When the U.S. House of Representatives voted 232 to 197 to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time Wednesday, 10 Republicans joined House…
-
The House of Representatives voted 232 to 197, Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for "high crimes and misdemeanors" — specifically, for inciting…
-
Just over a year ago President Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters in Battle Creek, that, “Tonight the House Democrats are trying to nullify the…