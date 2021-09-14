-
The University of Michigan will receive a $4.3 million gift that will, in part, help to support an education partnership involving schools in West…
Kalamazoo has struggled with balancing its budget, and finding enough money to invest in new programs.Mayor Bobby Hopewell wants to accept a private…
Last week, City Commissioner Matt Milcarek joined Stateside to talk about his reservations about a $70 million gift and future private money that the city…
As soon as next week, the details of the Foundation for Excellence's $70 million gift will be presented to the Kalamazoo City Commission. The city manager…
An old, unworn coat taking up space in a closet could be keeping someone warm this winter.St. Vincent de Paul and Art Van Furniture have teamed up to…
On June 18, the Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education approved next year’s budget for their district. MLive reports that although the 2012-2013…
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) - Oakland University says a donor who has requested anonymity is giving $21 million to the school to help enhance students' academic…
“It is a first for me with this amount of money,” Grand Rapids Treasurer Al Mooney said (he's been treasurer for more than 20 years).The anonymous donor…
The University of Michigan Medical Research Institute received a gift of $56 million from A. Alfred Taubman, a real estate developer and philanthropist…
An anonymous donor put a gold coin worth an estimated $1,400 into a Salvation Army worker's red kettle in northern Michigan.The Associated Press…