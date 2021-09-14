-
A new culinary school opened its doors in downtown Flint today.It’s part of the effort to revitalize the city.Mott Community College’s Culinary Arts…
Flint residents are celebrating the reopening of a downtown landmark.The Capitol Theatre has been closed for nearly 20 years.But thanks to a $37 million…
Flint’s ongoing water crisis is on the minds of some participants ahead of this week’s Back to the Bricks auto show.Back to the Bricks is expected to draw…
More than 50 top business executives are in Flint today, talking about finding solutions to the city’s problems.The Moving Flint Forward Leadership Summit…
Flint area business leaders are turning to social media as a way to counter negative publicity about the city’s drinking water crisis.The Flint/Genesee…