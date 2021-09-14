-
Stateside: Census results and redistricting; mask mandates for Detroit schools; Tigers’ homerun hypeToday on Stateside, what the latest census data means for Michigan’s redistricting process. Also, how this year’s Olympics is changing the conversation…
Michigan’s largest public school district will be re-opening to in-person instruction next week.Officials with Detroit Public Schools Community District…
A commission has released the 47,000-student Detroit Public Schools from more than a decade of state financial oversight, restoring full control of the…
The Detroit teachers union has ratified a one-year contract with the state's largest school system.The short term of the contract is due to uncertainty…
Some Detroit school teachers are not happy with a plan to return to the classroom this month during the COVID-19 pandemic. They took part in a car caravan…
A federal appeals court has dismissed a motion seeking to undo a ruling in a literacy lawsuit from Detroit.All 16 judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for…
A federal appeals court has handed a victory to Detroit public school students suing for the “right to literacy.”One of the attorneys in the case called…
Detroit Public Schools Community District officials are changing the way the district provides free meals to children in response to the governor’s order…
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit demanding literacy rights for Detroit children.Filed in 2016, the suit attempted to force the state of Michigan to…
2,000 Detroit public school teachers are getting a bonus.It’s part of the district’s plan to attract and retain teachers.Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says…