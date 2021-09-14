-
Today on Stateside, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced her plan to spend more than a billion dollars in federal money. A reporter talks us through some…
-
Today on Stateside, a third type of vaccine to prevent COVID-19 will be available to qualifying Michigan residents in the coming weeks. A journalist…
-
Crowds cheered this weekend as the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine rolled out of the production plant in Portage, Michigan. It was an emotional…
-
Today on Stateside, we’re joined by a medical historian to talk about the extraordinary global effort that brought us the COVID-19 vaccine in less than a…
-
Dr. Howard Markel, medical historian at the University of Michigan joined Stateside to talk about the history of vaccine development and what a…
-
Today on Stateside, we check in with two reporters and a county clerk about what the primary turnout —both in-person and absentee — tells us about the…
-
Stateside: The pandemic isn’t over yet; bilingual site fills news gap; police and qualified immunityToday on Stateside, Michigan has experienced a drop in COVID-19 cases these past few weeks, but over the weekend, case numbers slightly increased again.…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk to a Republican state senator who says that Governor Whitmer’s extension of the emergency stay at home order goes too far.…
-
The first two cases of COVID 19 were confirmed by the state late Tuesday night, leading Governor Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency.…
-
Today on Stateside, a new investigative report revealed that top exectutives at a firm contracted by the city of Flint knew there was a problem with lead…