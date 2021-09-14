-
Scores of so-called DREAMers and their supporters marched in freezing temperatures in downtown Detroit today. The protestors chanted, "What do we want?…
Advocates for undocumented immigrants say a Supreme Court decision hurts millions of families in the U.S.In a tie vote, the Supreme Court let stand a…
Many in Detroit's immigrant community are welcoming President Obama’s change of course on immigration.The crowd at Detroit’s El Nacimiento restaurant…
President Obama and federal lawmakers are announcing new plans for major immigration reform this week.That comes as activists from Michigan and around the…
The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson over her refusal to provide driver’s licenses to some young…
Immigrant advocates are celebrating a new policy that offers some protections for young immigrants.And a few of them wasted no time heading to US…
An incoming University of Michigan student has taken her fight against being deported to Washington D.C. Ola Kaso testified before a U.S. Senate committee…
With immigration reform bogged down in Congress and perennially on the back burner, the Obama administration is pushing a more aggressive deportation…