-
Classic car aficionados will hit the streets this week in two big events in Southeast Michigan.A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on the…
-
The Woodward Dream Cruise is the latest Michigan event to fall victim to the threat of COVID-19.Organizers Monday canceled the annual event that usually…
-
Could the Woodward Dream Cruise become more than a week-long gaze into the rearview mirror? Let’s hope so.There was an era — say, pre-2008 — when the…
-
FERNDALE, Mich. (AP) - The Woodward Dream Cruise is back for its 20th installment.The annual celebration of classic car culture officially kicks off…
-
Chevrolet kicked off the Dream Cruise with a parade of classic Chevys and fifty Chevy Volts down Woodward Avenue.It’s the first Dream Cruise for GM CEO…
-
Chevrolet kicks off the Woodward Dream Cruise weekend with a parade of classic Chevy vehicles alongside 50 Chevy Volts - GM's modern flagship electric car…