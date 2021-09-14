-
Both houses of the legislature collaborated to pass bills yesterday that will put chump change in your pocket and damage our state’s ability to educate…
-
The state House voted Thursday night to get rid of Michigan’s Driver Responsibility Fee, but the bills could hit a roadblock in the state Senate.The House…
-
They've been described as "obnoxious and counterproductive," and that was from the former lawmaker who helped pass legislation authorizing Michigan's…
-
District judges are urging Governor Snyder to support bills that would eliminate a tax called the Driver Responsibility Fee. The bills would also forgive…