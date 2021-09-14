-
The Office of the Secretary of State says it expects long lines today as it eliminates driver responsibility fees.The fees were a penalty in addition to…
-
Detroiters hit with driver responsibility fees have a new way to get their drivers licenses back as soon as this month.The city announced a program…
-
Last week, Gov. Snyder signed legislation ending the state’s much-hated Driver Responsibility Fees (DRFs). Those were extra fees tacked on to different…
-
State Attorney General Bill Schuette faced questions this week over whether the state's inquiry into Michigan State University's handling of the Larry…
-
Michigan drivers will get a tax cut, and those who owe extra fees assessed for certain traffic infractions will see them waived under bills approved by…
-
District judges want Gov. Snyder to drop his opposition to bills that would get rid of so-called driver responsibility fees. They say the fees are ruining…
-
They've been described as "obnoxious and counterproductive," and that was from the former lawmaker who helped pass legislation authorizing Michigan's…
-
State lawmakers have hit a roadblock when it comes to forgiving unpaid Driver Responsibility Fees.The House and Senate have legislation to get rid of the…
-
Legislation to nix Driver Responsibility Fees is moving through the state Legislature.The fees require drivers to pay to get their driver’s license back…
-
It’s not always gridlock and stalemate in Lansing. The left and right seem to have come together to solve a lingering controversy. But, can it last?A plan…