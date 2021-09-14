-
General Motors and Honda plan to form an alliance. The companies say they want to team up on developing vehicles for the North American market. The…
-
Turns out, we may not actually want driverless cars to drive like us. That’s according to researchers at the University of Michigan, who say they’ve found…
-
You and four other passengers can now ride autonomous shuttles for free in downtown Grand Rapids. The one-year pilot program officially launched Friday.…
-
The University of Michigan's latest self-driving vehicle research project isn't on its enclosed test campus, Mcity.Launched on Monday, staff and students…
-
Ann Arbor residents may see some unusual vehicles driving around the University of Michigan's north campus starting today.There’s one thing missing: a…
-
The advancement towards autonomous vehicles got a boost from Congress this week. Bipartisan action in the House of Representatives led to approval of a…
-
Domino's and Ford have started testing driverless-car pizza delivery in Ann Arbor. MCity will test a driverless shuttle around the University of…
-
Two driverless cars traveled some 300 miles today, crossing from Detroit over to Windsor, before making their way back into Michigan and up to Traverse…
-
NAVYA, a French tech company, will open an autonomous vehicle assembly facility in Saline this fall. This announcement comes on the heels of NAVYA's…
-
We keep hearing about the technological advances that are making the dream of self-driving cars become a reality.It's not just about developing the…