Last week, Gov. Snyder signed legislation ending the state’s much-hated Driver Responsibility Fees (DRFs). Those were extra fees tacked on to different…
Michigan’s Secretary of State’s office has lost another round in court over suspending the driver’s licenses. The state wanted a delay on a ruling that…
Last night a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction barring the Michigan Secretary of State’s office from suspending the driver’s licenses of…
Judges are required to suspend your driver's license if you're unable to pay court debts in Michigan, one of just five states to do that, according to a…
Michigan is set today to start issuing driver's licenses that residents eventually will need to board domestic flights if they don't have passports or…
Michigan has revised its policy for changing a person’s gender on a state driver’s license or identification. Until last week, the Secretary of State’s…