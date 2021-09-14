-
Today on Stateside, we hear about the shifting political sands in Oakland County. Also, climate change and Michigan birds. Plus, we discuss the arid…
Dry months of the year have been getting hotter in large parts of the U.S.Felicia Chiang is the lead author of a new study on droughts and climate change,…
The Detroit area usually gets more than three inches of rain in July. This year, that number was closer to one inch.This has been a dry summer all over…
An unusually dry, hot June is hurting crops across the Midwest, including Michigan.Everything from beans to sugar beets to wheat is suffering, says Kate…
Coloring books are more popular than ever. Adults are encouraged to use them as stress relievers and an easy outlet for creativity.Kathryn Curtis, a…
We’ve seen the images of the ferocious drought in the West. In Michigan, that drought has affected beef prices, which have skyrocketed upwards of 34%,…
HOWELL, Mich. (AP) - A long summer drought has caused a shortage of hay in Michigan and sent prices skyrocketing.The Detroit News reports Saturday that as…
Today, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack declared four additional Michigan counties natural disaster areas due to continuing dry conditions.Branch, Cass,…
Michigan’s municipal water systems appear to be holding up well as a mild drought increases demand for water.The drought is most acute in southern parts…
Look at any of the scorched lawns in Michigan, and you can see the state is in the grip of a drought. And the grip is tightening.Brian Fuchs is a…