It is another devastating statistic from 2020. Michigan had a 16% increase in drug overdose deaths in 2020 as compared to the previous year, according to…
Drug overdoses in Michigan were on a downward trend before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human…
The state of Michigan has reported its first decline in overdose deaths in six years.The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says overall…
Another inmate has died at the Macomb County jail, this time of an apparent drug overdose.Nicholas DiFranco, 28, died Wednesday, according to Macomb…
A pilot project in western Wayne County will offer people struggling with opioid addiction a possible path to recovery.The Rescue Recovery program will…
While official data is still coming in, it appears that Michigan’s drug overdose deaths are continuing their upward trajectory since the start of…
The opioid epidemic has been devastating to families and communities across America. For those struggling with addiction, getting clean can be a grueling…
The state wants more people in Michigan to have access to a drug that can save the life of someone who's overdosed on heroin or prescription painkillers.A…
Officials from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department say they believe they’ve encountered heroin laced with carfentanil in three separate cases this…
People need to be able to report drug overdoses, without being afraid of facing drug possession charges themselves.That's why lawmakers in Lansing are set…