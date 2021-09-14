-
Humans have used psychedelics like magic mushrooms, acid, or ecstasy in a variety of ways for a long time. Though the drugs remain illegal on the federal…
Drug overdoses in Michigan were on a downward trend before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human…
If you live in one of 19 communities around the state, Michigan officials would like to help you break into the legal recreational marijuana business; a…
Today on Stateside, Republican state legislators are considering ways to pay for road repairs, including one proposal that would allow counties and cities…
Flint is the latest Michigan city to file a lawsuit against the nation’s largest manufacturers of opioid drugs.Lawyers for the city filed a 111 page brief…
While official data is still coming in, it appears that Michigan’s drug overdose deaths are continuing their upward trajectory since the start of…
Think of someone with cancer, or hypertension, or diabetes.Imagine hauling a person with cancer or diabetes before a judge, and charging him with a crime…
Starting today, law enforcement in five counties are piloting a new roadside drug test that analyzes saliva swabs for marijuana, opioids, meth, and other…
When it comes to finding a pathway to helping an addict to recovery, most people and most courts think of Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.The…
A State House bill could require all paramedics and first responders in the state to be trained to handle a drug overdose. Rep. Hank Vaupel, R-Handy…