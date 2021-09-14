-
Republican state representative Bryan Posthumus has been sentenced to a 15-day jail stay for drunk driving.Posthumus represents West Michigan’s 73rd…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill this week that would've allowed people to ask to have a drunk driving conviction expunged from their record.SB1254…
State Rep. Rebekah Warren (D-Ann Arbor) is scheduled for a court hearing later this month on drunk driving charges. She was arraigned Thursday in the 52nd…
The Michigan Court of Appeals is overturning a drunk driving conviction from September of 2015.Anthony Owen was pulled over for speeding and subsequently…
Michigan residents will vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana November 9. The state has strict laws against driving while drunk, and cops can…
Based on data from an insurance comparison website, Detroit has the best drivers in the country. But the statistic has some caveats. Seattle-based Quote…
A new bill passed by the Michigan House of Representatives would require police officers to have verbal consent from minors before administering a…
Looks like the state with the automobile capital also has some pretty good drivers.According to a study by CarInsuranceComparison.com, Michigan has the…
More than 10,000 people died in alcohol-related traffic accidents in the U.S. in 2013.And a large number of those accidents involve drivers who had never…
The Michigan Supreme Court says ignition interlocks are helping to keep convicted drunk drivers from repeating the offense of driving while…