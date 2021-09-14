-
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is hoping to give an instrument to every single Detroit student who wants to play one. In addition, it wants to provide…
It's been a rough year in the music world.Prince, Glenn Frey and Merle Haggard all passed away this year, and that's just to name a few.On Sunday evening,…
DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Symphony Orchestra says it has received a roughly $3 million donation for its music education programs.The ensemble on Friday…
Between 40,000 and 50,000 classroom kids watched a live high-definition web stream of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra today, according to the DSO.The…
DETROIT – Director Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams will join the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for a special benefit concert on June 14.Williams…
On today's show: The U.S. Senate seat is open in Michigan come 2014. It's just sitting there for the taking. So, just who will take over the job opening…
It’s been 17 years since the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has graced the stage of one of the most famous concert halls in the world - Carnegie Hall.So it…
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will accompany Kid Rock in a benefit concert. The orchestra is carrying a 54-million dollar debt. The goal of the event is…
An unlikely musical guest will headline a one-night-only concert in May to benefit the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.Michigan musician and rapper Kid Rock…
Detroit Symphony Orchestra musicians will share their expertise with metro Detroit teenagers at a new summer music camp.The six-day camp is part of the…