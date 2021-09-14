-
DTE Energy spent a lot of time and energy restoring power after a recent series of storms knocked out power. The power company now plans to spend $70…
It appears few Michiganders who spent the weekend without electricity will be able to apply for a credit on their next utility bill.More than 600,000 DTE…
The Michigan Environmental Council, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and the Sierra Club are speaking out against DTE Energy's most recent rate case…
DTE Energy now has the green light to build a billion dollar natural gas power plant in St. Clair County. But while state regulators approved of the plan,…
Michigan officials have approved an energy company's request to build two natural-gas-fired turbines outside Detroit. The Detroit News reports that the…
A quarter of a million DTE Energy customers in Metro Detroit are still without power after the weekend ice storm.That's down from 370,000. The company…
A coalition of groups is calling on state regulators to reject DTE’s plans to build a billion dollar natural gas plant.The utility wants to replace three…
DTE Energy wants to replace three old coal plants with a huge new natural gas burning one. The company expects to break ground in 2019, DTE announced…
DTE is looking to focus its wind energy development beyond Huron County after voters there rejected proposals to expand the number of wind turbines in…
Officials are asking Michigan utilities to be ready in case there are any problems with getting enough electricity to consumers today. The Midcontinent…