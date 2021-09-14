-
Thousands of Michiganders could see their drunk driving convictions wiped from public view.Legislation signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday will…
-
The state Legislature is re-introducing bills that would allow drunk driving convictions to be expunged from criminal records.Similar legislation appeared…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill this week that would've allowed people to ask to have a drunk driving conviction expunged from their record.SB1254…
-
More than a million people are expected to take to Michigan’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. There will also be plenty of law enforcement officials…
-
Fifty-six percent of those who take medical marijuana for chronic pain admit that in the last six months they've driven under the influence of marijuana…
-
Recreational marijuana will soon be legal in Michigan, but driving while on drugs is still illegal.Current law allows for a driver who tests for any…
-
The president of the Flint city council says it may be time to review the council’s ethics policy after another council member was jailed for a probation…
-
Members of law enforcement are concerned about a bill waiting for a vote in a state House committee.The bill would take away the penalty for drivers who…
-
A Flint city councilman will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty today to impaired driving.Wantwaz Davis is often unapologetically outspoken…
-
A Flint city councilman is facing a charge of driving under the influence. Councilman Wantwaz Davis is facing a misdemeanor charge following an accident…