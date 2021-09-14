-
The Michigan Supreme Court says a group of property owners in West Michigan will get the chance to challenge a real estate developer’s plan to build on…
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has approved a permit for a new marina near Saugatuck.It's slated to be part of a housing development on…
A stretch of sand dunes along Lake Michigan might be under development soon, and a lot of people are concerned about that. They want to protect the…
It’s a classic Hollywood plotline: A powerful corporation wants to develop a large tract of pristine land. Local citizens band together, persuade…
This week Michigan Radio is airing a series called Community Vibe. We’re showcasing one interesting thing about different towns across the state. Today…
SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Construction is expected to begin in the coming months on an access road across part of the Lake Michigan shoreline for…
A controversial development that’s proposed on 300 acres of critical duneland in Saugatuck is likely to get the state permit it needs to get the project…
Many people are asking the state to consider paying millions of dollars for a few hundred acres of land in Saugatuck. The land is sandwiched between…
Lawyers for Saugatuck Township have reached an agreement to resolve an expensive legal case with a private developer. The case is between the township and…
Updated 12:30p.m. 1/31/1290-acres of land along the Lake Michigan shore were donated nearly a century ago to the City of Benton Harbor for public…