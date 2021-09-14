-
The state of Michigan is suing 17 defendants seeking damages for widespread PFAS contamination. The defendants include industrial giants 3M and DuPont.…
Dow Chemical’s merger with rival DuPont becomes to official today. Dow Chemical has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1937. But with the…
DuPont and The Dow Chemical Company say they have cleared all regulatory hurdles and will complete their planned merger at the end of the month.The two…
Dow Chemical is celebrating new investment in mid-Michigan today.The chemical industry giant opened its new global headquarters in Midland and broke…
On Monday, Dow Chemical will officially dedicate a new global headquarters building in Midland.According to the company’s press release, Dow CEO Andrew…
The Dow-DuPont merger is moving to a conclusion.Last week, the proposed $130 billion merger cleared its last major regulatory hurdle.Canadian regulators…
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency and Dow Chemical say a planned meeting in March between EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and the…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The long-delayed $62 billion merger of chemical giants DuPont and Dow has been approved by U.S. antitrust regulators. The Justice…
The proposed merger of Midland-based Dow Chemical and DuPont has cleared another regulatory hurdle.Brazilian officials are the latest to give their…
The proposed merger of Midland-based Dow Chemical and DuPont has cleared another regulatory hurdle.Chinese regulators are giving the merger ‘conditional’…