Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking the Michigan Supreme Court to reinstate her emergency ban on the sale of flavored vaping products in Michigan.A motion…
Starting Wednesday, Michigan vape shops will have to stop selling flavored nicotine products.The final rules of the ban were announced two weeks ago. They…
President Donald Trump says his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes amid an outbreak of breathing problems tied…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered the state health department to ban flavored nicotine vaping products on Wednesday.In an interview with The Washington…
State health officials are launching an investigation into vaping. They are looking for a possible link to a serious respiratory illnesses.The Michigan…
Minors in Michigan soon won’t be able to vape. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bills into law Tuesday. They ban the sale of e-cigarettes to minors –…
Minors in Michigan wouldn't be able to buy or possess electronic cigarettes or nicotine cartridges under a bill recently introduced in the state…
The use of e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine devices is no longer allowed in indoor public places in Washtenaw County.That includes stores,…
It would be a $50 fine to sell electronic cigarettes to minors under a bill that cleared the state Senate on Wednesday.Critics say the misdemeanor and…
The state Senate could vote today on legislation that would ban the sale of electronic cigarettes to minors. But Governor Rick Snyder says he’s against…