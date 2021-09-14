Earl Poleski

-
Michiganders struggling to pay their property taxes, home mortgage, or condo fees can get help from the state, but for not much longer.Nearly 35,000…
-
The state House is considering a bill that would limit local governments’ powers to enact policies for employers.House Bill no. 4052 would prohibit local…
-
A new House bill would prevent local governments from setting their own minimum wage laws, putting other additional conditions on employers, or attaching…
-
Lawmakers in Lansing are moving to block local cities and towns from passing any laws requiring businesses to offer sick leave to their workers.Such laws…