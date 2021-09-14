-
There appears to be a deal between Democrats and Republicans in Lansing on plans to make early childhood programs more available and more affordable to…
High-quality early childhood education can have benefits that extend generations. That’s according to some of the latest research on the Perry Preschool…
State Education officials are using a $5 million federal grant to improve early childhood programs for Michigan children under five.Scott Koenigsknecht is…
There are new guidelines for boosting early childhood development efforts in Detroit, and they come with a $50 million investment.“Hope Starts Here:…
Michigan has made major strides when it comes to the number of kids enrolled in state-funded preschool.The state now ranks 15th in the country according…
It's well documented that literacy and reading are essential keys to success in life.So what are some good ways parents can teach their children to make…
State of Opportunity began in 2012.Since then, the State of Opportunity team has brought us hundreds of stories exploring the barriers to success that…
This week, the city of Flint will mark the third anniversary of its ill-fated drinking water switch. The switch to the Flint River was the first in a…
President Trump’s proposed budget threatens the “very existence” of public television, and would “result in tremendous loss for our country,” PBS CEO…
There’s a big, coordinated push in Detroit for more and better early childhood services.But first, its boosters need to come up with a plan.The biggest…