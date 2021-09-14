early voting

-
With the presidential election only a week away, Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) campaigned at a handful of drive-in…
-
This Election Day is likely to be a bit different from those of years past: State election officials have been warning voters that it’s possible we won’t…
-
The passage of Proposal 3 last November means any registered voter in the state can now request an absentee ballot. It seems like Michigan residents are…
-
In 2018, Michiganders voted to pass Proposal 2, a redistricting amendment that would create an independent commission to draw legislative and…
-
Michigan might see an increase in voter turnout for the August primary.The Secretary of State is reporting that the number of requested absentee ballots…
-
Voters’ rights groups are gathering signatures for a constitutional amendment to make registering to vote easier in Michigan. The “Promote the Vote”…
-
A ballot campaign will begin collecting signatures to add a voting rights amendment to the state constitution.The effort is backed by the ACLU, the League…
-
Hard to believe, but today would have been Ronald Reagan’s 107th birthday. I remember meeting him when he made a surprise visit to the press tent at an…
-
A petition drive hopes to put a voters’ rights amendment to the state constitution on the November ballot.The amendment would let people vote absentee…
-
Democrats in Lansing are seeking what they call a “Voting Bill of Rights.” That means no-reason absentee voting, early in-person voting, voter…