-
Today on Stateside, a new test for COVID-19 gives results quickly, but those results aren't always accurate. Plus, it's Earth Day and we spoke with a…
-
Across the state Michiganders are taking part in projects to mark Earth Day, and not all of them are taking place far away from the state’s urban…
-
You've heard of cat cafes, board game cafes, and tech cafes. What about repair cafes?Last week, the White Lake Township Library, about 35 miles northwest…
-
Today marks the 44th anniversary of Earth Day. Many consider April 22, 1970 to be the birth of the modern environmental movement.At that time, Earth Day…
-
Students in northern Michigan are planting clones of ancient sequoias today.There's a grove of sequoias along the shores of Lake Michigan on the site of a…
-
A popular Ann Arbor-based online weather service is offering a new feature on its website. At the Weather Underground’s “Climate Change Center,” you can…
-
From the Associated Press:The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy has canceled an Earth Day program scheduled for Saturday after more than 600,000 gallons…