Civil War history continues to fascinate people almost 160 years later. And while Michigan played a major role in deciding the outcome of the conflict,…
Today on Stateside, as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) prepares to hold its 110th National Convention in Detroit…
The home of former U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant and his wife Julia is getting relocated to Detroit's Eastern Market. As part of the Eastern Market…
Today on Stateside, we talk to Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin about bills she's introducing on campus sexual assault and foreign interference in…
Eastern Market is a Detroit institution. It’s the largest farmers market in Michigan, and one of the oldest in the country – it opened in 1891.
Over a hundred murals decorate the buildings in and around Detroit's Eastern Market. This year, as part of the Murals in the Market event, artist Jim…
Some Detroit activists and community members are outraged by what they see as a low-key response to an attack on a homeless man last week, one that seems…
Musician Britney Stoney is a born-and-raised Detroiter and she's inspired by her hometown in all kinds of ways. She's especially influenced by the people…
DETROIT- Two Michigan school districts have each received nearly $100,000 in federal grants to bring locally grown food to school cafeterias.The U.S.…
Recently, Suzette Hackney of POLITICO wrote an article that asked the question, “Is There Room for Black People in the New Detroit?” Her account begins at…