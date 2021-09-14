-
Stateside: Rise in eating disorders; campaign spending surprises; FBI informants and kidnapping plotToday on Stateside, what parents should know about the uptick in eating disorders during the pandemic. And, the latest campaign finance disclosure reveals…
-
Amelia Haywood’s story is the kind that doctors say they’ve been hearing over and over again for months now.“I’m 15 years old. I play volleyball,” Haywood…
-
It was last fall when Dr. Alanna Otto really started noticing the change. Normally, the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan where…
-
Food is supposed to nourish us, both body and spirit.But what happens when someone's relationship to food - and to their own body - spirals out of…
-
Every woman sees those skinny, photo-shopped models in magazines, and it probably makes us all little crazy. But some women internalize that pressure more…