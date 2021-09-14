-
Residents in Eaton County are divided over a proposal to build an 850-acre solar array.The project could mean a lot of money for landowners willing to…
A state lawmaker wants to make sure police officers can't use a resignation to hide bad behavior.Legislation introduced this week would require law…
People with bench warrants for missed child support payments in Eaton County have an opportunity for a fresh start next week.During a two-hour window on…
Police ask Michigan drivers to be vigilant this weekend after possible shootings along I-94 and I-69Drivers can expect a higher police presence along I-69 and I-94 this weekend after reports of possible shots being fired at vehicles.Police say there have…
Officials in Eaton County are considering a proposal that would see the construction of several dozen wind turbines.The plan from Houston-based Horizon…