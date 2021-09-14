-
If you didn't wake up early enough to see Thursday's solar eclipse yourself, photographers from the U.S. to Asia to Europe snapped images of the striking astronomical event.
-
LOOK UP!On Thursday, June 10, 2021, people across the northern hemisphere – including here in Michigan – will have the chance to experience an annular or…
-
Grand Valley State University's Regional Math and Science Center is collecting eclipse glasses for a 2019 total solar eclipse that will be visible from…
-
It is indeed dark during the day as a total solar eclipse makes its way from Oregon to South Carolina.Fourteen states are in the path of total…
-
The excitement has been building for weeks and weeks. On Monday, August 21st the solar eclipse will finally be here. It will darken the skies along a path…
-
If you (somehow) haven’t heard, there’s a solar eclipse happening next week that will be visible from coast to coast.On Monday, Aug. 21, observers in some…
-
Get your binoculars ready! A full moon, an eclipse, and a comet will all be passing through the night sky late Friday night and early Saturday morning. A…
-
Early tomorrow morning, a total lunar eclipse, or "blood moon," will grace the skies of much of Michigan. The eclipse itself will span several hours,…
-
The eclipse is happening now. You can watch it online here, or better yet. Go outside and look!One of our Facebook fans, Ben Wojdyla, reminds us that a…
-
Star gazers in Michigan are preparing for a rare occasion Tuesday night when the path of the planet Venus can be seen crossing the sun.The event is known…