Update: 5:15 pm Monday, August 1st:On Monday, city officials reached an interim agreement with Republic to resume trash pickup, starting August 2. The…
Flint’s Emergency Manager submitted his letter of resignation today. Ed Kurtz has long said he planned to step down at the close of the fiscal year at the…
Last night, Michigan Radio's Steve Carmody reported on the city of Flint's budget.While the emergency manager delivered a balanced budget for next year,…
Detroit Democrats propose auto insurance reformDemocratic state lawmakers from Detroit are proposing their own strategy to overhaul auto insurance in…
Flint’s emergency manager is delivering a balanced budget for next year, but the future may not be as bright.The city of Flint is closing out its current…
Flint’s emergency manager will unveil the city’s budget plan for next year later today.Elected officials in most Michigan cities have spent the past month…
Flint’s Emergency Manager, Ed Kurtz, says he will resign come June 30th, which may put Flint a step closer to returning to local control. Flint Mayor…
A battle is brewing over where the city of Flint will get its tap water.Last month, the Flint city council voted to join a project to get fresh water from…
The Flint City Council has taken a first step toward taking back control of the city’s finances.The council last night unanimously passed a resolution…
The Flint city council is expected to vote tonight on a plan that may set the stage for the city to emerge from state oversight. The council will consider…