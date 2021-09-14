-
Seven years after disastrous decision-making by state-installed managers poisoned Flint’s drinking water, multi-millionaire former governor Rick Snyder…
-
Some of the state workers indicted as part of the Flint water crisis investigation may soon return to work.Last week, state prosecutors dismissed charges…
-
After three years, the criminal probe into the Flint water crisis is back to square one.The Flint Water Crisis prosecution team, working under the aegis…
-
Two employees at the state Department of Environmental Quality have pleaded no contest to misdemeanors related to the Flint water crisis. Michael Prysby…
-
It must be good to be Dr. Eden Wells. She’s Michigan’s chief medical executive.Just days before a judge ordered her to stand trial for involuntary…
-
Flint’s mayor is dumbfounded by a decision to offer a new state job to one of the defendants in the Flint water crisis criminal investigation.Dr. Eden…
-
Today on Stateside, the Michigan legislature has been busy pushing through bills during lame duck. The question is: will Governor Rick Snyder sign them?…
-
Today, a judge decided another top state health department official should face trial in connection with the Flint water crisis.Dr. Eden Wells listened as…
-
A judge is scheduled to decide this week if another state official will face trial on charges related to the Flint water crisis. Dr. Eden Wells is…
-
The state health department is out with a new report on the deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Genesee County.The Michigan Department Health and…