education cuts

Yesterday, I talked about the challenges the University of Michigan’s new president faces. One of those is, of course, the fact that it is becoming…
Albion students are a step closer to knowing where they’ll be going to high school this fall.Albion High School is closing for budget reasons. The…
A community activist is making a unique protest, in hopes of rallying people in Albion to fight the closure of their high school.With a kiss from one of…
Michigan schools have been in headlines for a while now: For many, the mention of Buena Vista schools instantly calls up an image of a closed public…
The Flint School District is planning over one hundred layoffs, the Flint Journal reported.139 teachers and faculty in Flint will receive pink slips, with…
State officials say they don’t expect they’ll have to lay off employees due to the loss of $150 million dollars in federal funds this year and next.…
Full day kindergarten may be in store for more Michigan children, due to changes in the school aid budget.Schools currently get the same amount of per…
Eastern Michigan University's Board of Regents has approved a contract that will bring more job security and better wages to part-time faculty at Eastern…
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-979811.mp3These are tough times for teachers.Actually, this is an even tougher…
Well, the governor’s budget has landed, and people are shocked. They shouldn’t be. This is what we bargained for. This budget is, in part, a legacy of the…